Australia confirms fifth case of coronavirus. Thailand warns on tourism curbs

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

No word yet on where it is

Separately, Thailand is probably the country to watch. It's a major destination for Wuhan travelers and it's the highest-probability case for a second outbreak. Thailand's health minister said tourism curbs may help reduce the the incidence of the virus -- a statement that doesn't exactly sound like a comprehensive plan.

There have already been seven confirmed cases in Thailand. The baht is very vulnerable if there is an outbreak, in part because tourism is a major part of the economy. However it's vulnerable even without a local outbreak because so few Chinese will be traveling.

USD/THB:
