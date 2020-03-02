Australia confirms first community transmission of the new coronavirus infection

Three more cases are reported, with the doctor who treated a coronavirus patient also contracting the infection

The news is being announced by the New South Wales government. Authorities are also asking people to "stop shaking hands and give each other a pat on the back instead".
