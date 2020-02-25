Australia construction data due today (an input to Q4 GDP) - preview

Construction work done for the fourth quarter of 2019

Due at 0030GMT

Australian Q4 info is stale given the Q1 impacts of bushfires (some impact in December though) and coronavirus, but it will give us a heads up of the shape of the economy heading into those twin negatives.





Today: Australia Construction work done for Q4 (an input into the economic growth numbers, due March 4))

expected -1.0% q/q, prior -0.4% Comments on what to expect via ANZ: Comments on what to expect via ANZ:

Construction work done has fallen by almost 10% since mid-2018, and we expect it fell a further 1.0% in Q4 2019.

Residential construction is forecast to have continued to slide in Q4, and delays on major infrastructure projects may have limited engineering construction growth, but we think that public non-residential construction rose during the quarter as projects approved through 2019 got underway.



Westpac:

Construction work weakened from mid-2018 .. the pace of decline appears to be moderating

potential downside for Q4 - disruptions due to bushfire smoke

Public works remains at a high level.

Private infrastructure work may be at a turning point. In mining, a few projects have proceeded of late and the work pipeline has expanded



