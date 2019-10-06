Australia construction PMI for September: 42.6 (prior 44.6)

Australian Industry Group Performance of Construction Index falls again, remains deep in contraction.



The PMI for puke buckets is higher though I guess. Construction is an important sector of the Australian economy, and it continues to show poor results.





From the report:

construction industry on aggregate declined more sharply in September

September was the 13th consecutive month of contracting conditions

overall industry activity and new orders falling further into negative territory

apartment building was again the weakest performing area of activity

house building sector remained in negative territory although its pace of decline was the slowest since August last year

Subdued conditions continued in commercial construction

engineering construction declined more sharply







