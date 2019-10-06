Australia construction PMI for September: 42.6 (prior 44.6)
Australian Industry Group Performance of Construction Index falls again, remains deep in contraction.
From the report:
- construction industry on aggregate declined more sharply in September
- September was the 13th consecutive month of contracting conditions
- overall industry activity and new orders falling further into negative territory
- apartment building was again the weakest performing area of activity
- house building sector remained in negative territory although its pace of decline was the slowest since August last year
- Subdued conditions continued in commercial construction
- engineering construction declined more sharply
