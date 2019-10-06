Australia construction PMI for September: 42.6 (prior 44.6)

Australian Industry Group Performance of Construction Index falls again, remains deep in contraction. 

The PMI for puke buckets is higher though I guess. Construction is an important sector of the Australian economy, and it continues to show poor results. 

From the report:
  • construction industry on aggregate declined more sharply in September
  • September was the 13th consecutive month of contracting conditions
  • overall industry activity and new orders falling further into negative territory
  • apartment building was again the weakest performing area of activity
  • house building sector remained in negative territory although its pace of decline was the slowest since August last year
  • Subdued conditions continued in commercial construction
  • engineering construction declined more sharply
 


