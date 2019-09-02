Australia - Melbourne Institute Inflation for September: 0.0% m/m (prior 0.3%)

Meanwhile AUD/USD is back towards the lows seen earlier in the in the session after a small range so far.

As is kiwi.

This data:
  • 0.0% m/m following last month's 0.3%
  • 1.7% y/y (1.8% previous)
  • trimmed mean comes in at 0.0% m/m and 1.7% y/y
Whichever way you look at it inflation is under the bottom limit of the RBA target band (which is 2 to 3%), as it has been for years now. 

I should note, this is not official CPI, that's once a quarter from the ABS. this is the monthly survey, which is a decent enough guide. 

