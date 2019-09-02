Australia CoreLogic house prices for August: +1% m/m (prior +0.1%)

Monthly house price data from CL, biggest m/m rise since April 2017

After 2 years of pretty consistent falls (eagle-eyes will note there was a rise last month)

Capital city prices +1.0% in August

For Australia in total +0.8%

Sydney +1.6%

Melbourne +1.4%,

CoreLogic comment:

"It's likely that buyer demand and confidence is responding to the positive effect of a stable federal government, as well lower interest rates, tax cuts and a subtle easing in credit policy."



At the margin this will be viewed as a boost to household wealth, which should help consumer confidence and thus support spending and consumption

---

This sort of result should be another reason the RBA will remain in monitoring mode for now.



