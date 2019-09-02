Australia CoreLogic house prices for August: +1% m/m (prior +0.1%)

Monthly house price data from CL, biggest m/m rise since April 2017

After 2 years of pretty consistent falls (eagle-eyes will note there was a rise last month)
  • Capital city prices +1.0% in August
  • For Australia in total +0.8%
  • Sydney +1.6% 
  • Melbourne +1.4%,
CoreLogic comment:
  • "It's likely that buyer demand and confidence is responding to the positive effect of a stable federal government, as well lower interest rates, tax cuts and a subtle easing in credit policy." 
At the margin this will be viewed as a boost to household wealth, which should help consumer confidence and thus support spending and consumption
---
This sort of result should be another reason the RBA will remain in monitoring mode for now. 

