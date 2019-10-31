Australia CoreLogic house prices for October: +1.4% m/m (prior +1.1%)
House prices has stabilised and shown growth in recent months according to this indicator.
Combined capital +1.4% m/m
- -2.4% y/y
National +1.2% m/m
- -2.3% y/y
Core Logic comments:
- becoming increasingly clear that the housing market rebound is gathering pace
- geographically and across the broad valuation cohorts
Citing:
- lower mortgage rates
- improved access to credit
- an improvement in affordability
- high demand via population growth
---
ps. yesterday we got credit data from Australia:
HSBC say that Australian new home loan approvals have picked up but its not so far being shown in the data.