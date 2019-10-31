Australia CoreLogic house prices for October: +1.4% m/m (prior +1.1%)

House prices has stabilised and shown growth in recent months according to this indicator.

Combined capital +1.4% m/m

-2.4% y/y

National +1.2% m/m

-2.3% y/y

Core Logic comments:

becoming increasingly clear that the housing market rebound is gathering pace

geographically and across the broad valuation cohorts

Citing:

lower mortgage rates

improved access to credit

an improvement in affordability

high demand via population growth



---

ps. yesterday we got credit data from Australia:

HSBC say that Australian new home loan approvals have picked up but its not so far being shown in the data.



