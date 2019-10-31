Australia CoreLogic house prices for October: +1.4% m/m (prior +1.1%)

House prices has stabilised and shown growth in recent months according to this indicator. 

Combined capital +1.4% m/m
  • -2.4% y/y
National +1.2% m/m
  • -2.3% y/y
Core Logic comments:
  • becoming increasingly clear that the housing market rebound is gathering pace
  • geographically and across the broad valuation cohorts
Citing:
  • lower mortgage rates 
  • improved access to credit
  • an improvement in affordability
  • high demand via population growth
ps. yesterday we got credit data from Australia:
HSBC say that Australian new home loan approvals have picked up but its not so far being shown in the data. 

