Australia CoreLogic house prices for September: +1.1% m/m (prior +1.0%)

Combined capitals price movement is the headline.

The broader measure, National prices +0.9% (for the best rise since March 2017)

The property sector, and especially residential construction, have seen a swoon since the price peaks a few years ago. The data, such as this, is edging a little better but its a slow grind.

 "Although housing values are now consistently tracking higher, at least at a macro level, the national index remains 6.8% below the October 2017 peak, indicating that buyers still have some time to take advantage of improved housing affordability," CoreLogic research director Tim Lawless 

