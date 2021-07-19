Australia coronavirus - Commonwealth Bank CEO says more lockdowns coming

Head of one of Australia's 'big four' banks, CBA, says have to be prepared for further lock downs in Australia in the months ahead.

Cites slow vaccination progress, going to take some time to get vast majority of the population vaccinated

further shut downs will slow the economy'

will impact the labour marekt

will be e bounce back for the economy once health situation is controlled









Australia is ranked last in the OECD for its vaccination rate. Someone's gotta be last I guess. federal government incompetence and complacency helped assure the place.

Here is how the vaccination rollout is progressing: