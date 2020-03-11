Australia coronavirus economic package AUD 17.6bn stimulus

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Australian PM Morrison announcing the fiscal stimulus measures 

  • Spread out over the next two years (approx.) the toital is AUD 22.9bn
  • which is around 1.2% of GDP
  • welfare recipient households to receive stimulus payments of AUD750 
More:
  • 11bn AUD will be dispersed before June 30 this year
  •  Instant asset purchase write-off hiked from AUD 30k to AUD 150k (I'm gonna need a bigger computer) 
