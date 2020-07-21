Australia coronavirus lock down in Melbourne - consumer spending evaporating

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

ANZ research on the cov1 COVID-19 surge in Melbourne and the subsequent placing of Australia's second largest city back into lock down

  • observed spending in Melbourne fell 11.6% y/y for the week to 18 July
  • hit by Melb's Stage 3 lockdown and the closure of the NSW-Vic border
  • Spending on dining/takeaway (−52% y/y) and fashion (−48% y/y) deteriorated sharply 


