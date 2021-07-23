Australia coronavirus - Lockdown of the country's largest city, Sydney, will extend past the end of July

Quite apart from the human toll the economic toll is mounting and will continue to do so.

We got an early read this morning with Australia's Service PMI collapsing in July:
In past minutes we had today's number climbing again which has ensured lockdown will extend in August.
AUD is showing little immediate response. It recently made a fresh low for 2021.
