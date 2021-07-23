Australia coronavirus - Lockdown of the country's largest city, Sydney, will extend past the end of July

Quite apart from the human toll the economic toll is mounting and will continue to do so.

We got an early read this morning with Australia's Service PMI collapsing in July:

Australia Markit preliminary PMIs for July: Manufacturing 56.8 (prior 58.6) Services 44.2 (prior 56.8) In past minutes we had today's number climbing again which has ensured lockdown will extend in August.

Australia coronavirus - NSW / Sydney report another increased number of new cases AUD is showing little immediate response. It recently made a fresh low for 2021.
















