Australia coronavirus - lockdown state Victoria reports jump in new cases

Victoria is Australia's second-largest population state of Victoria is in day 6 of its 5-day lockdown

(not a typo, it was extended to 12 days ... at least ....yesterday)

Number today is 22. If you are not in Australia or New Zealand you may be wondering what all the fuss is about ... 22! However, the authorities in Australia have pursued a zero-tolerance policy right through the pandemic. Victoria, for example, is in its 5th lockdown.





Anyway ...

More than 50% of Australia's population is in lockdown at present

the vaccination rate is the worst in the OECD, Australia ranks 38 out of 38

the low vaccination rate was due to low supply but is now due to hesitancy amongst many in the population (not all).









