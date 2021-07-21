Australia coronavirus - locked-down state Victoria records another increase in new cases

A post if you are following developments in Australia, where half the country (population) has been placed back under lockdown.

Second-largest population state Victoria has recorded 26 new cases for the preceding 24 hours. Previous couple of days were 13 (for Monday) and 22 (for Tuesday)

State health authorities in Melbourne say all 26 are linked to known cases

2 of the 26 were circulating in the community while infectious Numbers from other locked-down state New South Wales and South Australia will follow a little later.





Australian authorities have a low tolerance (basically zero) for virus cases, hence the lockdowns.





