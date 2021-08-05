Australia coronavirus - New cases reported in NSW state: 262

New South Wales (NSW) is the epicentre of the current wave of COVID-19 outbreaks in Australia.

It is in its version of lockdown, which is not as strict a lockdown as has been seen elsewhere in the country.





239, 170, 210, 239, 207, 199, 233 ... and today's: 262, a record high for this wave. 262 new locally acquired cases today: Recent run of results:262 new locally acquired cases today:

129 linked to a known case or cluster - 96 household contacts and 33 are close contacts - and the source of infection for 133 cases is under investigation.

110 cases were in isolation throughout their infectious period and 29 were in isolation for part of their infectious period.

43 cases were infectious in the community, and the isolation status of 80 cases remains under investigation.

5 deaths added to the toll.





NSW leader Gladys Berejiklian





--

Earlier: