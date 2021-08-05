Australia coronavirus - New cases reported in NSW state: 262

New South Wales (NSW) is the epicentre of the current wave of COVID-19 outbreaks in Australia. 

It is in its version of lockdown, which is not as strict a lockdown as has been seen elsewhere in the country.   

Recent run of results:
  • 239, 170, 210, 239, 207, 199, 233 ... and today's: 262, a record high for this wave. 
262 new locally acquired cases today:
  • 129 linked to a known case or cluster - 96 household contacts and 33 are close contacts - and the source of infection for 133 cases is under investigation.
  • 110 cases were in isolation throughout their infectious period and 29 were in isolation for part of their infectious period.
  • 43 cases were infectious in the community, and the isolation status of 80 cases remains under investigation.
5 deaths added to the toll. 

NSW leader Gladys Berejiklian
