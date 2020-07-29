Australia coronavirus new cases rumoured to be around 720+ today

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

723 is the chatter from the state of Victoria, where the worst of the 2nd wave outbreak has occurred.

That is an unconfirmed number but the folks with it have been either spot on or out by only a few. Ugly number. 

