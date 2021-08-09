Australia coronavirus - NSW state records 283 new cases after nearly 600 reported over the weekend

Subscription Confirmed!
PBOC sets USD/ CNY reference rate for today at 6.4840 (vs. Friday at 6.4625)
ECB's Weidmann weekend comments - wants to make clear that the Bank will tighten policy if necessary
Goldman Sachs has slightly increased their probability of a November Fed taper announcement
Fed's Kaplan: Calls for gradual and balanced tapering starting soon
BOE Bailey: There is downside risk to inflation of supply bottlenecks get unblocked