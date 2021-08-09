Australia coronavirus - NSW state records 283 new cases after nearly 600 reported over the weekend

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Weekend number update posted here: 

Apart from the large new case numbers there were up to nearly 400 cases in that lot reported over the weekend not in isolation in NSW and Victoria while infected. 

Numbers today:
283 new cases in NSW 
  • 106 were in isolation throughout their infectious period and 42 were in isolation for part of their infectious period ... thus potentially 177 in circulation
  • NSW is the epicentre of Australia's current wave, the recent run 239, 170, 210, 239, 207, 199, 233 262, 291, 319, 262 and now 283
11 new cases in Victoria
  • 10 were not in isolation while infectious
4 new cases in Queensland

Some better news here:
Victorian Premier Andrews made the 'vaccines for all' announcement on Sunday. Nice one! 
Melbourne and Sydney remain in lockdown. 
