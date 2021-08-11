Australia coronavirus - NSW state records 344 new cases of COVID-19 infection

New South Wales is the epicentre of Australia's current wave. Its the largest population state of Australia and has the country's largest city, Sydney.

the recent run 239, 170, 210, 239, 207, 199, 233, 262, 291, 319, 262, 283, 356, and today's 344

Of the 344:

115 are linked to a known case or cluster - 97 household contacts & 18 are close contacts - & the source of infection for 229 cases is under investigation

143 were in isolation for their entire infectious period, which leaves 201 potentially out and about in the community for all or part of their infectious period.

A record number of vaccine doses were given yesterday, +30K

A record number of vaccine doses were given yesterday, +30K

total number of vaccines administered in NSW is now 4.53m Lockdown of the regional city (Local Government Area, so includes Wellington also) Dubbo confirmed.





Earlier on, numbers from the neighbouring state of Victoria

20 new cases reported

14 were in quarantine throughout their infectious period (this is a key metric and its on the improve in Victoria)

15 of the 20 linked to known outbreak cases, the other 5 still under investigation (the 'other 5' is also a key metric and will be a source of concern for health authorities in Victoria)

The capital city of Victoria, Melbourne (Australia''s second-largest city), is in lockdown. It was originally scheduled to end Thursday but the shut-in will be extended. ADDED - yes, confirmed, lockdown extended another 7 days.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian and Victorian Premier Dan Andrews in the olden days, pre-masks.





Also from earlier, numbers from state of Queensland

4 new cases

All linked to known cases cluster

All been in home quarantine

The lockdown of the far north town of Cairns will end at 4pm local time (some rules will remain in place, eg. mask order).








