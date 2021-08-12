Australia coronavirus - NSW state records 345 new cases of COVID-19 infection

New South Wales is the largest population state of Australia and has the country's largest city, Sydney. Its epicentre of Australia's current wave
- the recent run 239, 170, 210, 239, 207, 199, 233, 262, 291, 319, 262, 283, 356, 344 and today's 345
Of the 345:
- 128 are linked to a known case or cluster
- 116 were in isolation throughout their infectious period and 34 were in isolation for part of their infectious period
- thus 229 were out and about in circulation for some or all of their infectious period. Sydney is so staying in lockdown for a loooong time to come. ....
NSW will add further restrictions in another 3 areas of Sydney.
Finding something positive to post:
- total number of vaccines administered in NSW is now 4,698,473
Earlier on, numbers from the neighbouring state of Victoria
- 21 new cases reported
- 15 were in quarantine throughout their infectious period (this is a key metric and its on the improve in Victoria)
- 17 of the 21 are linked to known outbreak cases, the other 4 still under investigation (the 'other 4' is also a key metric and will be a source of concern for health authorities in Victoria - it'll need to see a series of near zero's before the lockdown is lifted)
- The capital city of Victoria, Melbourne (Australia''s second-largest city), is in lockdown, the lockdown was extended yesterday to next Thursday (at least).
Queensland:
- no new cases in Cairns (recently exited lockdown)
- 10 new cases in SE Qld, all linked & all have been in isolation
Australian Capital Territory (home of the country's capital city Canberra)
- reports its first case in more than a year
- local media report a lockdown is now imminent