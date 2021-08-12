Australia coronavirus - NSW state records 345 new cases of COVID-19 infection

New South Wales is the largest population state of Australia and has the country's largest city, Sydney. Its epicentre of Australia's current wave

the recent run 239, 170, 210, 239, 207, 199, 233, 262, 291, 319, 262, 283, 356, 344 and today's 345

Of the 345:



128 are linked to a known case or cluster

116 were in isolation throughout their infectious period and 34 were in isolation for part of their infectious period

thus 229 were out and about in circulation for some or all of their infectious period. Sydney is so staying in lockdown for a loooong time to come. ....

NSW will add further restrictions in another 3 areas of Sydney.





Finding something positive to post:

total number of vaccines administered in NSW is now 4,698,473

21 new cases reported

15 were in quarantine throughout their infectious period (this is a key metric and its on the improve in Victoria)

17 of the 21 are linked to known outbreak cases, the other 4 still under investigation (the 'other 4' is also a key metric and will be a source of concern for health authorities in Victoria - it'll need to see a series of near zero's before the lockdown is lifted)

The capital city of Victoria, Melbourne (Australia''s second-largest city), is in lockdown, the lockdown was extended yesterday to next Thursday (at least).

no new cases in Cairns (recently exited lockdown)

10 new cases in SE Qld, all linked & all have been in isolation

Australian Capital Territory (home of the country's capital city Canberra)

reports its first case in more than a year

local media report a lockdown is now imminent





