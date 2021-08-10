Australia coronavirus - NSW state records 356 new cases of COVID-19 infection

New South Wales is the epicentre of Australia's current wave, the recent run 239, 170, 210, 239, 207, 199, 233, 262, 291, 319, 262, 283 and now jumps to a record high for the wave of 356.

102 confirmed as being in isolation for their entire infectious period

Which leaves potentially 254 out and about in circulation in the community for all or part of their infectious period. This number has been a consistently high % throughout the NSW outbreak, fuelling further spread. Sydney, the capital and Australia's largest city, has been in lockdown for 7 weeks. Not a very effective one it would seem if these numbers are an indication.





More restrictions have been introduced for many areas across the state.





To finish with some better info from NSW:

The total number of vaccines administered in NSW is now 4.49m (NSW population is 8.17m)









Earlier numbers from the neighbouring state of Victoria, 20 new cases reported

5 were in quarantine throughout their infectious period

breaking out the calculator ... 15 were not

recent run 29 (none in isolation), 11 (none in), 11 (1 in) and now today 20 (5)

as a ps Melbourne's lockdown is scheduled to end Thursday. it will not.





NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian





