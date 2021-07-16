Australia coronavirus - NSW state (Sydney capital city) hits 97 new cases again today

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Sydney is in its form of lockdown, while Australia's second-largest city of Melbourne imposed its fifth, and much stricter, lockdown yesterday in response to its local outbreak. 

Of the 97 cases reported new for NSW today, pp to 51 of today's 97 cases were in the community while infectious
  • 29 for the whole of their infectious period
  • 17 for part
  • 5 under investigation
Yeah ... Sydney's lockdown is fairly loose compared with Melbourne's. 

The naughty corner:
Australia NSW Victoria map
 
