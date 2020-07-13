Australia coronavirus outbreak in Melbourne - new cases 177 for the day

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Results continue to gyrate around 200 per day in the state of Victoria

177 new cases:
  • 25 of these in  in known outbreaks
  • 151 are under investigation
  • 1 hotel quarantine 
Further:
  • 72 in hospital
  • 17 are in intensive care

22,943 tests done in past 24 hours for the 177 cases . 

NSW had 14 new cases today.

