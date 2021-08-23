Australia coronavirus - Pfizer to be offered to some as young as 12 years old

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Pfizer to be offered to all Australia aged 12 and over on the NDIS  

  • Australians aged 12 and over who are on the National Disability Insurance Scheme
  • eligible to receive a Pfizer vaccine from Wednesday this week
  • giving 40,000 children access to a COVID-19 shot

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose