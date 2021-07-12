Australia coronavirus - quarantine order for a building in Melbourne

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Melbourne is Australia's second-largest city. Residents of an apartment building in a suburb of the city have been ordered to quarantine at home for two weeks.

A removalist who later tested positive to COVID-19 worked in the building. The apartment building is in Melbourne's north-west.

Earlier post on the Sydney outbreak here:


