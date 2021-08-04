Australia coronavirus - State of NSW (Sydney capital city) reports 233 new cases

Another leap higher in Sydney / New South Wales to 233

103 are linked to a known case or cluster 92 cases were in isolation throughout their infectious period 21 were in isolation for part of their infectious period

That leaves more than 100 people out and about while infectious. This number has been steadily rising. Claytons Lockodon.





Recent week results:

239, 170, 210, 239, 207, 199, 233

Sydney is Australia's largest city and remains in lockdown. Its scheduled to remain in lockdown until the end of August.









---

Earlier, PMIs reflecting the impact of the current outbreak and lockdowns on some sectors of the nationwide economy: