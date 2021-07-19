Australia coronavirus - Sydney and Victorian lockdowns will cost the country $10bn

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

An ICYMI on a report from KPMG, the consultancy estimate up to 1.5% will be stripped from GDP  growth in Q3

  • based on shutdowns of 40 days across Greater Sydney and 10 days in Victoria
  • cost being mainly copped by private businesses and privately employed workers

Add this in to the projections for an economic slowdown from, for example:
Sydney and Melbourne are Australia's largest and second-largest cities (by far) in Australia's largest and second-largest states (by population). 
