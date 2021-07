The lock down of Australia's largest city, Sydney, is to go into a third week.

The latest wave of COVID-19 is proving difficult to quash.





Via Shane Oliver, Head of Investment Strategy & Chief Economist at AMP Capital (Australia's largest fund manager):

Our rough estimate is the Sydney lockdown is costing ~$1bn a week

so a one-week extension will bring its cost to ~$3bn

Experience around past lockdowns suggests economic activity will bounce back reasonably quickly --- Meanwhile, Australia's vaccine program is plodding along. Estimates are an effective rate of vaccination will be hit near the end of this year.