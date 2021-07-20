Australia coronavirus - Sydney new daily case numbers decline for the third day in a row

Subscription Confirmed!
Thank you for subscribing
Trade with Top Brokers
EDUCATION HUB
Must Read
Technical Analysis
-
S&P averts closing below its 50 day moving average. Major indices all close lower.
-
Cable falls through the March/April double bottom as the slide continues
-
AUDUSD trades to lowest level since December 2020
-
WTI crude oil futures tests its 100 day moving average
-
USDCAD consolidates the sharp gains on the day
Forex Orders
Central Banks
-
RBA July policy meeting minutes - says again expects no rate hike before 2024
-
China loan rates: 1-year 3.85% (as expected) & 5-year 4.65% (as expected)
-
PBOC sets USD/ CNY central rate at 6.4855 (vs. yesterday at 6.4700)
-
China state financial media say rates to be kept unchanged by the PBOC today
-
RBA July monetary policy meeting minutes are due Tuesday 20 July 2021