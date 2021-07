Sydney is Australia's largest city and its lockdown is a significant hit to the nation's economy.

Sydney is the capital of Australia's largest population state New South Wales (NSW). The NSW government cabinet are meeting today, Monday 26 July 2021, and its expected that an announcement of the lockdown extension will come once its complete.





The current lockdown is scheduled to finish on Friday (July 30). It will not. New daily cases surged last week. Given the ongoing outbreak, rising hospitalisations and deaths the expectation is the lockdown will be significantly extended, with September 17 as an end date being mooted.





The AUD has been bungling along near its low for the year as growth forecasts are revised down and policy expectations are lower for longer: