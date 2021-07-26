Australia coronavirus - Sydney troubles deepen with likely delay in Pfizer vaccinations

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Kerry Chant is the chief health officer of New South Wales, says she would like to apologise in advance for a likely delay in  2nd Pfizer doses for non-essential workers.

Via local media reports. 

Meanwhile, NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian is flagging tightened restrictions in some areas of Sydney (those seeing the most rapid acceleration in new cases, i.e. the South Western suburbs mainly) and an easing back in some regional areas not as badly affected.  





