Australia coronavirus - Victoria expected to announce 275 new cases today

The state of Victoria is Australia's 2nd most populous and has seen a big outbreak.

The state authorities announced a mandatory mask-wearing rule over the weekend, to come into effect on Thursday.





Victoria's Premier Andrews has overseen the government's mishandling of the virus response that has led to the large outbreak, and the second shut down for the city of Melbourne. A high-level enquiry is underway from today to investigate how the virus spread a second time.











