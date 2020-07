There is still no sign of a 'flattening' in Australia's second most populous state.

Maybe its a plateauing. Not good enough.





Another 3 deaths added to the toll





174 in hospital

36 in ICU

374 new cases:

62 from known outbreaks



312 under investigation



State authorities have introduced a mandatory mask rule, beginning Thursday. The capital of Melbourne, Australia's second largest city, was placed back in lock down, its second, just under two weeks ago. This will slow Australia's economic recovery with the city accounting for near 20% of Australian economic c activity.





State authorities have, nervously, launched a judicial enquiry into the second wave outbreak. Nervously because all indications are the cause will be traced back to government mismanagement of quarantine arrangements.





The picture in the state (not including this just announced figure for today):









The state bordering Victoria to the north, NSW, is also having its own outbreak but at a much lower level

13 new cases reported today