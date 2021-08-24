Australia coronavirus - Western Australia says New South Wales an "extreme risk" - slams border shut even tighter

Subscription Confirmed!
RBNZ’s Additional Monetary Policy toolkit- RAMPed up.
RBNZ's Hawkesby: Rate hike postponed due to communication difficulties rather than risks
PBOC sets USD/ CNY central rate at 6.4805 (vs. yesterday at 6.4969)
ICYMI - PBOC Gov Yi Gang said will boost support in the months ahead
ICYMI - Germany's central bank is wary of further virus strains on economy in the near term