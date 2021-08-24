Australia coronavirus - Western Australia says New South Wales an "extreme risk" - slams border shut even tighter

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Intra-state travel in Australia has been extremely curtailed with COVID-19 outbreaks.

This comes with substantial economic costs. 

WA will classify the entire state of New South Wales as an "extreme risk", triggered when a state averages more than 500 cases over a rolling five- to 14-day period.

Entry to the state from NSW will be limited to Commonwealth and state officials, members of Parliament and diplomats who return a negative COVID-19 test and have received at least one vaccine, if eligible.

Info via local Oz media, link if you'd like more

