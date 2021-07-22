Australia coronavirus - Worst day yet for state of NSW / Sydney as cases jump again

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

124 new cases today - the highest in this wave. 

  • 48 of these were circulating in the community for all of thier infectious period
  • 39 for part of their infectious period 
 more to come  

The news from the state to the south of NSW (Victoria, also in lockdown) was also worse today:



