Australia COVID-19 vaccination update - late October expected 2-dose to hit 80%
Australia's largest population state of New South Wales reported today that
- 78.5 per cent of the over-16 population has received a first dose COVID-19 vaccine, and 46.2 per cent are fully vaccinated
The target of 80% (of the eligible population) fully vaccinated is projected to be by 19 October. NSW is already easing back on restrictions.
Australia's second-largest population state of Victoria is behind. Vic plans a slight easing of restrictions at 70% of the eligible population having received at least one dose of vaccine. Current projections have this in 5 days.
- 80% one dose projected by September 29
- 80% fully vaccinated projected by 26 October
Case numbers ... Reported on Saturday, new local COVID-19 cases:
- NSW 1599
- Vic 450
- New Zealand 23
Reported on Sunday
- NSW 1262
- Vic 392
- NZ 20
Reported on Monday
- NSW 1257
- Vic 462
- New Zealand jumps to 33
NSW and Victorian new local case counts are expected to pesak this week or next. Peak hospitalisations will peak about a month after, the grim toll of ICU admissions, ventilations and deaths in the following weeks. Its a race to get vaccinations rolled out.