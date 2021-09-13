Australia COVID-19 vaccination update - late October expected 2-dose to hit 80%

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Australia's largest population state of New South Wales reported today that

  • 78.5 per cent of the over-16 population has received a first dose COVID-19 vaccine, and 46.2 per cent are fully vaccinated
The target of 80% (of the eligible population) fully vaccinated is projected to be by 19 October. NSW is already easing back on restrictions. 

Australia's second-largest population state of Victoria is behind. Vic plans a slight easing of restrictions at 70% of the eligible population having received at least one dose of vaccine. Current projections have this in 5 days.
  • 80% one dose projected by September 29
  • 80% fully vaccinated projected by 26 October 
Case numbers ... Reported on Saturday, new local COVID-19 cases:
  • NSW 1599
  • Vic 450
  • New Zealand 23
Reported on Sunday
  • NSW 1262
  • Vic 392
  • NZ 20
Reported on Monday
  • NSW 1257
  • Vic 462 
  • New Zealand jumps to 33
NSW and Victorian new local case counts are expected to pesak this week or next. Peak hospitalisations will peak about a month after, the grim toll of ICU admissions, ventilations and deaths in the following weeks. Its a race to get vaccinations rolled out. 

