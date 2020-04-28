Australia CPI data due at 0130GMT - preview
Due on Wednesday 29 April 2020 at 11.30am Sydney time, 0130GMT
Headline:
- expected 0.2% q/q, prior 0.7%
- For the y/y, expected 1.9%, prior 1.8%
Core inflation: Trimmed mean
- expected 0.3% q/q, prior 0.4%
- expected 1.6% y/y, prior 1.6%
& Weighted median
- expected 0.4% q/q, prior 0.4%
- expected 1.5% y/y, prior was 1.3%
A couple more snippets.
ASB:
- drop in oil prices will weigh on the headline CPI in Q1 20
- The coronavirus restrictions ramped up over the first quarter of this year and have seen private demand drop for many goods and services and job losses begin. We are unlikely to see much in the way of inflationary pressures in the quarter. And a disinflationary pulse will be evident over the rest of the year.
Westpac:
- COVID outbreak will see inflation slow in 2020
- trimmed mean CPI … the 6 month annualised pace slow to 1.4%. This subdued picture is consistent with: weak wages growth; patchy consumer spending; and softness in housing inflation