Australia data - ANZ job advertisements for February +0.7% m/m (prior +4.0%)
Second job ads rise in a row, January and February both higher m/m.
The y/y is not so hot, for Feb its -10.2% y/y
ANZ remarks on the job ads series:
- a surprise to the positive side
- However, the past two months of gains weren't enough to regain levels seen prior to the sharp loss in December and any underlying momentum may stall in the near-term
- Demand for labour may pull back as the effects of COVID-19 on tourism, trade, supply chains and the wider economy become more apparent