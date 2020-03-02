Australia data - ANZ job advertisements for February +0.7% m/m (prior +4.0%)

Second job ads rise in a row, January and February both higher m/m.





The y/y is not so hot, for Feb its -10.2% y/y





ANZ remarks on the job ads series:



a surprise to the positive side

However, the past two months of gains weren't enough to regain levels seen prior to the sharp loss in December and any underlying momentum may stall in the near-term

Demand for labour may pull back as the effects of COVID-19 on tourism, trade, supply chains and the wider economy become more apparent







