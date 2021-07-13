Australia data - Heads up for the NAB business survey due Tuesday 13 July 2021
The results of the National Australia Bank June survey of business will be released at 0130GMT
Prior ratings were both very strong, each was well above long-term levels (around 6 for both):
- The business conditions index registered a whopping +37, which was a record high
- Business confidence +20
Its difficult to think the 'conditions' index will be any higher, a pullback is expected (the ForexLive calendar, link here, has an expected of 33, and 23 for confidence).