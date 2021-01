This is an unofficial inflation report from the Melbourne Institute.

Unofficial but nevertheless a good guide to the quarterly official CPI.

0.5% m/m (prior 0.3%)

1.5% y/y (prior 1.3%)





For the core measure, 'trimmed mean' +0.1% m/m and +0.4% y/y (the RBA target band is 2 - 3% ... BOJ says welcome aboard!)