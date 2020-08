Australian wages in the April to June quarter 2020

0.2 % q/q



expected 0.3% q/q, prior 0.5%

public sector wages +0.6% q/q, private sector +.0.1%



expected 1.9% y/y, prior 2.1%

Wage growth was slow leading onto the crisis, remains so. And likely will remain so with a shattered economy and long unemployment lines. The renewed lockdown in Melbourne is extending the economic pain.









1.8 % y/y