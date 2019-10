A (very) partial indicator for the labour market in Australia.

The most recent official employment data showed a drop in the unemployment rate:

Australian employment report: Unemployment rate 5.2% (expected 5.3%, prior 5.3%) (more on the report is here:

The RBA is shooting for an u/e rate of 4.5%. Still a a ways to go and doing so keeps them in easing mode.