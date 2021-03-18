Australia Feb. employment change +88.7K (vs expected +30K) & unemployment rate 5.8% (vs expected 6.3%)

Australian February jobs report is an enormous beat

Employment Change: +88.7K 
  • expected +30K, prior +29.1K  
  • Australian employment is now higher than its pre-pandemic peak 
Unemployment Rate: 5.8% 
  • expected 6.3%, prior 6.4%
Full-Time Employment Change: +89.1K 
  • prior was +59.0K
Part-Time Employment Change: -0.5K 
  • prior was -29.8K
Participation Rate: 66.1% 
  • expected 66.1%, prior was 66.1%
Under-employment rose to 8.4%

I noted yesterday Australia was approaching the cliff edge drop of jobs support. At least these numbers indicating the jobs market is going over the cliff in good shape.



