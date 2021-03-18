Australia Feb. employment change +88.7K (vs expected +30K) & unemployment rate 5.8% (vs expected 6.3%)
Australian February jobs report is an enormous beat
Employment Change: +88.7K
- expected +30K, prior +29.1K
- Australian employment is now higher than its pre-pandemic peak
- expected 6.3%, prior 6.4%
- prior was +59.0K
- prior was -29.8K
- expected 66.1%, prior was 66.1%
Under-employment rose to 8.4%
I noted yesterday Australia was approaching the cliff edge drop of jobs support. At least these numbers indicating the jobs market is going over the cliff in good shape.