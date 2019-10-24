Australia failed to sell all t-notes on offer today. the good news is that its not a default by the Commonwealth of Australia.

Via the Australian Office of Financial ManagementAOFM (these guys probably need a new PR company)

The Australian Office of Financial Management (AOFM) held a tender this morning for the issue of $1,000 million of Treasury Notes maturing on 24 January 2020 and $500 million of Treasury Notes maturing on 24 April 2020.

Bids totalling $936 million were received for the 24 January Treasury Notes. $936 million was issued at a weighted average yield of 0.9263 per cent.

Treasury Notes are used as a cash management tool and the AOFM has considerable flexibility around the timing and volume of future Treasury Note issuance. This is because the AOFM maintains a precautionary liquid asset balance in excess of forecast needs at any point in time

.Treasury Notes are a short-term debt instrument and as such are not part of planned issuance to achieve the AOFM's annual funding task.

Today's result is in no way a default by the Commonwealth of Australia.



(bolding mine)





Right then …. what is they say, never believe believe nything until its officially denied?









---

Australian Office of Financial Management is a part of the Department of the Treasury. It manages the Australian Government's net debt portfolio













