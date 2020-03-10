Australia February business confidence -4 (prior -1) & conditions 0 (prior 3)

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

This the National Australia Bank Business survey. This February survey will begin to capture the COVID-19 outbreak, and o course the bushfire impacts. 

Business confidence drops to -4 

  • prior -1

  • weakest since 2013

Business conditions drop to 0

  • prior revised to 2 from 3 

  • long-run average +6


  • sales (4 from 5 prior) and profitability (to -5 from +1 prior and to its lowest since Oct 2013) remain weak
  • leading indicators softer
  • forward orders fell to -4 from -1
  • exporter sales to -9 from -3
  • capex to 3 from 7
  • better news on employment, up 1 point to 2

NAB asked an extra question this survey  - if firms had any impact from the coronavirus:
  • Around 50% said yes
  • NAB add: "It is very possible this number will rise as the spread of the virus continues - this would most likely result in a further deterioration in confidence and eventually reported business conditions"

