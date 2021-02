Australia - AiG Manufacturing PMI for February comes in at an improved 58.8

prior 55.3

Deep in expansion, and its highest since March of 2018. An encouraging sign.





Some of the sub-indexes:

production 65.87 +8.9

New orders 59.97 +5.3

Stocks 48.07 -5.5 pts

Average wages 58.27 +1.8 pts

Graph via Goldman Sachs:









Australian Industry Group Performance of Manufacturing Index