Australia February preliminary PMIs: Manufacturing 49.8 (prior 49.6) Services 48.4 (prior 50.6)

Australia CBA / Markit preliminary PMIs for February

Manufacturing 49.8, stays in contraction

prior 49.6

Services 48.4, slides into contraction

prior 50.6

Composite 48.3, also slips into contraction

prior 50.2





Says the report5:

a renewed fall in business activity in February

both manufacturers and services companies recording lower output

Thought modest, the rate of reduction was the steepest seen since data collection began in May 2016, with panel members linking this to a combination of

subdued client demand,

adverse weather

and the Covid-19 outbreak



February saw business confidence weaken among Australian companies, with sentiment the lowest since last October.

















