Australia February retail sales data (flash reading) due today - preview

Due at 0030 GMT the preliminary data for the month of February 2021.





Expected today is +0.6% m/m, prior +0.5%.

AUD impact should be not large.









The retail sales data have been volatile as areas of Australia have gyrated in and out of lockdowns of varying degrees (In Feb there were lockdowns in the state of Victoria and Queensland). There are also new seasonality impacts not full accounted for from the rising popularity of Black Friday sales events.