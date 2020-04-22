Australia Flash preliminary PMIs (April): Manufacturing 45.6 (prior 49.7) Services 19.6 (38.5)

Australia CBA / Markit preliminary PMIs for April give a guide to the virus outbreak impact on the economy … ugly indeed.

Manufacturing 45.6

prior 49.7

Services 19.6

prior 38.5

Composite 22.4

prior 39.4

'Key points'

The latest Commonwealth Bank Flash Composite PMI® pointed to a much stronger contraction of the Australian private sector during April, with the decline particularly severe at service providers. The coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) led new orders to fall at a steep pace, with employment scaled back markedly as a result. Both input costs and output prices decreased, but this was reflective of trends in the service sector as manufacturing inflation trends accelerated.







Note the relative divergence between manufacturing and services PMIs - we've seen similar for other countries. Supply line issues will be weighing on manufacturing but this pales in comparison to the demand destruction reflected in the services PMIs.















