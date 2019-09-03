Australia GDP data due Wednesday - what to expect

Economic growth data for Q2 of 2019 hits on 3 September. 

Ahead of that is, of course, the RBA announcement,  previews:
OK, tomorrow's GDP - the partials we got prior to today were not confidence inspiring, to say the least, but today's, especially the exports result, are a bit better.

Westpac have posted a note with what to expect, this in summary:

forecast remains 0.5%qtr, 1.4%

  • risks tilted a little to the downside.
arithmetic of our Q2 GDP forecast is

  • domestic demand 0.3%
  • inventories -0.4ppts
  • net exports +0.6ppts.
  • Government spending is the key growth driver
  • By contrast, private demand is contracting
  • Key uncertainties: consumer spending on services and 'other' inventories.

