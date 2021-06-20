Weekend - Australia has filed a complaint to the WTO over China's tariff's on Australian wine

Australia filed the complaint to the World Trade Organisation over China's anti-dumping duties on wine exports on Saturday.

Australia's Foreign Minister Marise Payne says wants bilateral negotiations wth China:

"What lodging the dispute enables us to do is begin dispute consultation settlements, which actually is a bilateral discussion with China about the issues

"We've seen duties of over 200% applied to Australian wine. We don't believe that that is consistent with China's obligations under the WTO. So that part of the process enables us to have that direct conversation."

Payne playing it straight, knowing of course that China's tariff imposition is part of a much bigger picture. China's actions have pretty much nothing to do with wine.











